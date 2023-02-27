(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs.194,100 on Monday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained stagnant at Rs.

166,409 and Rs.152,542 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,080 and Rs.1,783.26 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$2 to $1,812 from US$1,814, the association reported.