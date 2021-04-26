Local leadership requested PM for tax, power tarrif waivers for power looms industry

Punjab parliamentary secretary on information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Monday said that he requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to declare powerlooms as cottage industry, tax waivers and reduced power tarrif to help the mini-textiles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary on information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Monday said that he requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to declare powerlooms as cottage industry, tax waivers and reduced power tarrif to help the mini-textiles.

Nadeem Qureshi said in a statement that Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised to consider those request positively.

Qureshi said, he also recommended to establish Walled City Authority to preserve heritage including the Islamic heritage of Multan.

He said, recommendations included upgrading sewerage system in walled city, improving condition of schools and monuments including mausoleums of saints.

He said that other development initiatives were also discussed on the occasion.

He said that Prime Minister also offered Fateha for CEO of a media organization and renowned journalist Zia Shahid, and PTI leaders Javed Haidar Gardezi and Saleem Mahmood Kamyana.