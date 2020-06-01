UrduPoint.com
Local LPG Price Decreased By Rs 24.59 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of June decreasing the locally produced LPG price by Rs 24.59 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

According to the notification, the authority said after the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs 1,298.31, which was available for Rs1,322.90 during the month of May.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 110,027.44 for the current month. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 112,110.63 during the month.

