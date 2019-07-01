UrduPoint.com
Local LPG Price Decreased By Rs 68 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:16 PM

Local LPG price decreased by Rs 68 per 11.8-kg cylinder

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of July.

According to the notification issued by the OGRA, the authority has decreased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 68.

47 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs 1,330.92, which was available for Rs1,399.39 during the month of June.

While, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 112,790.81 for the month of July. The commodity sale price for per MT was Rs 118,592.36during the month of June.

