Local LPG price increased by Rs 19 per 11.8-kg cylinder

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Wednesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of August

According to the notification issued by the OGRA, the authority had increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 19.

11 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs 1,350.03, which was available for Rs 1,330.92 during the month of July.

While, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate had been fixed at Rs 114,409.29 for the month of August. The commodity sale price for per MT was Rs 112,790.81 during the month of July.