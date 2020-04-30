UrduPoint.com
Local LPG Price Increased By Rs 255.51 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

Local LPG price increased by Rs 255.51 per 11.8-kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of May.

According to the notification, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 255.51 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs 1,322.90, which was available at Rs 1,067.39 during the month of April.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 112,110.

63 for the month of May. The commodity sale price for per MT was Rs 90,457.47 during the month of April.

Meanwhile, Chairman LPG Distributors Association Pakistan Irfan Khokhar urged the government to devise an effective strategy to control the commodity price, terming the LPG 'fuel of poor.'Citing the hardships being faced by the LPG industry in the wake of coronavirus, he demanded a bailout package for the industry to mitigate their financial sufferings.

More Stories From Business

