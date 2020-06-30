Local LPG price increased by Rs46.76 per 11.8-kg cylinder

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of July.

According to the notification, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 46.76 per cylinder of 11.8-kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs 1,345.07, which was available for Rs 1,298.31 during the month of June.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 113,988.81 for the current month. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 110,027.44 during the month of June.

The new prices would be effective from July 1.