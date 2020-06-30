UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local LPG Price Increased By Rs46.76 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:41 PM

Local LPG price increased by Rs46.76 per 11.8-kg cylinder

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of July.

According to the notification, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 46.76 per cylinder of 11.8-kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs 1,345.07, which was available for Rs 1,298.31 during the month of June.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 113,988.81 for the current month. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 110,027.44 during the month of June.

The new prices would be effective from July 1.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Sale Price June July Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

42 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

2 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

2 hours ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

4 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.