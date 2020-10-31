UrduPoint.com
Local LPG price increases by Rs 114.05 per 11.8-kg cylinder

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of November.

According to the notification, the authority increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs114.05 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

After the revised price, the cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs 1,530.34, which was available at Rs 1,416.29 during the month of October.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 129,689.49 for the month of November.

The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 120,024.19 during the month of October .

The new price will be effective from November 1.

