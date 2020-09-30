UrduPoint.com
Local LPG Price Increases By Rs 33,91 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:16 PM

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of October.

According to the notification, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 33.91 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

After the revised price, the cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs1,416.29, which was available at Rs1,382.38 during the month of September.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs120,024.19 for the month of October.

The commodity sale price per MT was Rs117,151.14 during the month of September.

The new price will be effective from October 1.

