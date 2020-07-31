Local LPG price increases by Rs18.48 per 11.8-kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD, Jul y 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of August.

According to the notification, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs18.48 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs1,363.55, which was available at Rs1,345.07 during the month of July.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs115,555.55 for the current month. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 113,988.81 during the last month. The new price will be effective from August 1.