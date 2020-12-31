UrduPoint.com
Local LPG Price Increases By Rs187.47 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of January.

According to the notification, the authority increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs187.47 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

After the revised price, the cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs1,740.69, which was available at Rs 1,553.22 during the month of December.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 147,516.53 for the month of January.

The commodity sale price per MT was Rs 131,629.75 during the month of December.

The new price will be effective from January 1.

