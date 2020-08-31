UrduPoint.com
Local LPG Price Increases By Rs18.83 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Local LPG price increases by Rs18.83 per 11.8-kg cylinder

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of September.

According to the notification, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs18.83 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

After the revised price, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs 1,382.38, which was available at Rs 1,363.55 during the month of August.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 117,151.14 for the month of September. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs115,555.55 during the month of August.

The new price will be effective from September 1.

