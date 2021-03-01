UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local LPG Price Increases By Rs21.78 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:03 PM

Local LPG price increases by Rs21.78 per 11.8-kg cylinder

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of March

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of March.

According to the notification, the authority increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 21.78 per cylinder of 11.8 kilograms.

After the revised price, the cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs1,884.92 during the current month, which was available at 1,863.14 in the last month.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs159,738.70 for the month of March.

The commodity sale price per MT was Rs157,894.35 during the month of February.

The new price will be effective from March 1.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Sale Price February March Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Peaceful struggle imperative for restoration of ou ..

1 minute ago

DC Khairpur for strict action against profiteers, ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand reports COVID-19 case in managed isola ..

1 minute ago

SC accepts stance on eradicating corruption and di ..

1 minute ago

Thirty Taliban Killed in Afghan Defense Forces Ope ..

12 minutes ago

Diplomats Should Have No Privileges During COVID-1 ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.