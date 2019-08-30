UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local LPG Price Reduced By Rs 22.27 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:12 PM

Local LPG price reduced by Rs 22.27 per 11.8-kg cylinder

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of September.

According to the notification issued by the OGRA, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 22.

27 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market atRs 1,327.76, which was available at Rs 1,350.03 during the month of August.

While, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate had been fixed at Rs 112,523.02 for the month of September. The commodity sale price for per MT was Rs 114,409.29 during the month of August.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Sale Price August September Gas Market

Recent Stories

Turkish President Calls Situation in Idlib 'Unacce ..

5 seconds ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan distributes awards among ..

7 seconds ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprises his South Korean cou ..

9 seconds ago

'Kashmir Hour' observed in New Delhi, Paris, Jedda ..

13 seconds ago

Lockheed Martin Wins $347Mln US Army Contract For ..

4 minutes ago

About 5,000 Participants From 50 Countries Expecte ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.