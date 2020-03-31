UrduPoint.com
Local LPG Price Reduced By Rs 462.78 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:33 PM

Local LPG price reduced by Rs 462.78 per 11.8-kg cylinder

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of April

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of April.

According to the notification, the authority has reduced the locally produced LPG price by Rs 462.78 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs 1,067.39, which was available at Rs 1,530.17 during the month of March.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 90,457.47 for the month of April. The commodity sale price for per MT was Rs 129,675.

59 during the month of March.

Meanwhile, Chairman LPG Distributors Association Pakistan Irfan Khokhar appreciated the government for reducing the commodity price and giving substantial relief to the consumers when there was economic slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the LPG would be available at Rs 90 per kilogram across the country during the month of April.

He said the LPG industry had faced almost Rs 2 billion loss after the outbreak of the virus and urged the government to take a policy decision for mitigating sufferings of the commodity distributors and marketing companies.

