Local LPG price up by Rs 147.87 per 11.8-kg cylinder

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of October

According to the notification, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs147.87 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs1,475.63, which was available at Rs1,327.76 during the month of September.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs125,054.08 for the month of October. The commodity sale price for per MT was Rs112,523.02 during the month of September.