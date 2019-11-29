UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local LPG Price Up By Rs 18.61 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:01 PM

Local LPG price up by Rs 18.61 per 11.8-kg cylinder

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of December

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of December.

According to the notification, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 18.61 per cylinder of 11.

8 kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs 1,513, which was available at Rs 1,495.08 during the month of November.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 128,279.16 for month of December. The commodity sale price for per MT was Rs 126,768.35 during the month of November.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Sale Price November December Gas Market

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI captain charged for chan ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner imposes fine on 3 shopkeepers ..

1 minute ago

German shares lose 0.50 pct at start of trading on ..

1 minute ago

IGP Punjab meets Chief Minister

1 minute ago

Canada's economy slowed, growing 1.3% in third qua ..

1 minute ago

Liverpool's Fabinho ruled out until New Year with ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.