Local LPG price up by Rs 18.61 per 11.8-kg cylinder

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of December

According to the notification, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 18.61 per cylinder of 11.

8 kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs 1,513, which was available at Rs 1,495.08 during the month of November.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 128,279.16 for month of December. The commodity sale price for per MT was Rs 126,768.35 during the month of November.