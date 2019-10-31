UrduPoint.com
Local LPG Price Up By Rs 20.23 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 09:07 PM

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Thursday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of November

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Thursday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of November.

According to the notification, the authority has increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs 20.23 per cylinder of 11.

8 kilogram.

After the revised prices, the cylinder would be sold in open market at Rs 1,495.08, which was available at Rs 1,475.63 during the month of October.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs 26,768.35 for the month of November . The commodity sale price for per MT was Rs 125,054.08 during the month of October.

