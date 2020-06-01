Local manufacturing of protective masks discussed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and industrialists, manufacturers and representatives of pharmacies on Monday discussed matters of preparing protective masks at local level, their prices, provision of raw material, import of machinery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and industrialists, manufacturers and representatives of pharmacies on Monday discussed matters of preparing protective masks at local level, their prices, provision of raw material, import of machinery.

Additional Secretary Industries & Trade Ashar Zaidi and other officers of the Department also attended the meeting held at PBIT office.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that spread of coronavirus can be curbed by adopting precautionary measures. He urged the masses to save themselves, their children, family members and friends by adopting precautionary measures.

He said that Punjab government was considering to declare mandatory the usage of masks across the province and in this case the provision of masks at reasonable rates will have to be ensured everywhere.

He remarked that it was welcoming that manufactures were preparing masks at local level and government will extend all possible cooperation to improve their capacity.

Provincial Minister assured the participants that he would talk to the Federal government with regard to import of duty-free machinery for the purpose of preparing masks and fabrics.

He underscored that it was a noble deed to save the lives of the masses and provide due facilitation in adopting precautionary measures.

He exhorted the manufacturers to prepare masks to the maximum quantity and also ensure their availability in the markets at affordable rates.

He said that future line of action will be framed in consultation with the manufacturers.

On this occasion, the manufacturers apprised Mian Aslam Iqbal about problems relating to their capacity to prepare the masks.

The delegation members demanded that government should grant them permission relating to availability of raw material and importing duty-free machinery for preparing masks.

They also apprised the Minister of their capability and capacity to prepare masks on emergency basis.

The participants of the delegation were Sheraz Khan Niazi from Sadaqat Ltd. Faisalabad, Maj. Waris from TEV PAK, Waleed Cheema from Challenge Apparrel, Zafar Iqbal Khokhar from Maqsood Textile and other manufacturers were also present during the meeting.