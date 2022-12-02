UrduPoint.com

Local Olive Oil Output Estimated At 70 Tons During Current Season

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Domestic olive oil production during the current season is estimated at 70 million tons as compared to the output of over 100 tons last season, whereas the availability of olive fruit for value-added products would be at over 100 tons.

During the current season, the local output of olive oil is likely to reduce by 30 percent as it was badly influenced due to climate change, said Dr. Hassan Tariq, National Project Director Olive Cultivation Program.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that due to rising temperatures during the flowering stage and torrential rains, the local output remained below than last year's production, which was recorded at over 104 tons.

Meanwhile, he said that olive fruit production for other value-added products is estimated at 100 tons as compared to the output of 120 tons last year.

However, he said that the government in collaboration with the Italian government embarked upon a program to train olive farmers in the country to revive and develop local production of oil and reduce the reliance on the costly imported commodity.

He said that the government was also working on the promotion of olive farming and prepared a program to convert wild olives into productive olive plants to increase the farm income of farmers of marginalized areas of the country.

It may be recalled here that local output of cooking oil during the first three months of the current financial year grew by 8.1 percent as 121,113 metric tons of cooking oil were manufactured as compared to the production of 112,069 metric tons.

During the period under review, over 351,028 metric tons of vegetable ghee were also produced to tackle domestic needs as against the out of 327,068 metric tons in the corresponding period of last year.

