Local Output Of Trucks And Buses Increased By 106.715, 55.95%

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Local output of trucks and buses increased by 106.715, 55.95%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Trucks and buses assembling in the country during first 08 months of the current financial year grew by 106.71 per cent and 55.95 percent respectively as compared to the assembling of the corresponding period of the last year, according the summary of Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM).

The QIM for February 2025, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the QIM for July-February 2024-25 was estimated at 115.82.

During the period from July-February, 2024-25, over 3,113 trucks were locally assembled as compared to the assembling of 1,506 trucks of the same period of the last year, the data reveled.

Meanwhile, about 524 buses were locally produced during the period under review as compared to the production of 336 buses of the same period of the last year, it added.

However, tractor assembling in the country during first 08 months of the current financial year decreased by 29.

70 percent as compared to the assembling of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-February, 2014-25, about 22,613 tractors were locally assembled as compared to the manufacturing of 32,165 tractors of the same period of the last year.

Meanwhile, heavy machinery and equipment manufacturing during the period under review increased by 23.89 per cent as compared to assembling of the same period of the last year.

In first 08 months of current financial year, 140 units of heavy machinery and equipments locally assembled as compared to the assembling of 113 units of the same period of the last year.

It may be recalled there that the output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during first eighty months of current financial year (2024-25) slightly decreased by 1.90 percent as compared to the production of the corresponding period of the last year.

