Local Output Of Trucks And Buses Increased By 106.715, 55.95%
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Trucks and buses assembling in the country during first 08 months of the current financial year grew by 106.71 per cent and 55.95 percent respectively as compared to the assembling of the corresponding period of the last year, according the summary of Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM).
The QIM for February 2025, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the QIM for July-February 2024-25 was estimated at 115.82.
During the period from July-February, 2024-25, over 3,113 trucks were locally assembled as compared to the assembling of 1,506 trucks of the same period of the last year, the data reveled.
Meanwhile, about 524 buses were locally produced during the period under review as compared to the production of 336 buses of the same period of the last year, it added.
However, tractor assembling in the country during first 08 months of the current financial year decreased by 29.
70 percent as compared to the assembling of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July-February, 2014-25, about 22,613 tractors were locally assembled as compared to the manufacturing of 32,165 tractors of the same period of the last year.
Meanwhile, heavy machinery and equipment manufacturing during the period under review increased by 23.89 per cent as compared to assembling of the same period of the last year.
In first 08 months of current financial year, 140 units of heavy machinery and equipments locally assembled as compared to the assembling of 113 units of the same period of the last year.
It may be recalled there that the output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during first eighty months of current financial year (2024-25) slightly decreased by 1.90 percent as compared to the production of the corresponding period of the last year.
Recent Stories
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce
Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte
SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign
More Stories From Business
-
Cutlery exports increase 4.60% to $45.783 in 9 months4 minutes ago
-
Local output of trucks and buses increased by 106.715, 55.95%5 minutes ago
-
Haroon chairs meeting to review KCCI budget proposal, address business community concerns1 hour ago
-
CDNS attain Rs 23 billion in Islamic investment,in last 10 months of current FY,20252 hours ago
-
NBP-Rates-2-Karachi3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 20256 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb briefs Deloitte on macroeconomic outlook16 hours ago
-
Rwandan FM, Commerce minister explore cooperation in trade, investment, tourism16 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Rwanda discuss shipping line plan to boost regional trade integration16 hours ago
-
Govt’s consistent policies pull country from economic quagmire: Federal Minister for Climate Chang ..16 hours ago