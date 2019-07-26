Local POL production declines by 7.1% in 11 months of 2018-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed a decrease of 7.1 percent during first 11 months (July-May) of the last fiscal year as compared to corresponding period of 2017-18.

According to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the POL products that showed negative growth include Jet Fuel Oil, Kerosene Oil, High Speed Diesel, Furnace Oil, Jute Batching Oil and Solvant Naptha, posting decrease of 9.85 percent, 0.93 percent, 7.96 percent, 12 percent, 8.01 percent and 28.03 percent respectively.

However, the production of Motor Spirit oil has increased by 5.92 per cent, Diesel oil 24.45 per cent, Lubricating oil 12.22 per cent and Liquefied Petroleum Gas 19.31 per cent during the period under review.

On year-on-year basis, the petroleum production has decreased by 14.07 per cent during May 2019 as compared to the output of April 2018.