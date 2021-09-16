UrduPoint.com

Local POL Production Decrease 3.57% During July

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 03:13 PM

Local POL production decrease 3.57% during July

Overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed a decrease of 3.57 percent during the first months of current financial year 2021-22 as compared to corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed a decrease of 3.57 percent during the first months of current financial year 2021-22 as compared to corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21.

The Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) products that showed positive growth include Jet Fuel Oil the production of which increased by 1.08 percent during the period under review, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Similarly, the production of Lubricating Oil, Jute Batching Oil, Solvant Naptha and Liquefied Petroleum Gas witnessing increase of 131.39 percent, 7.74 percent, 12.87 percent and 11.41 percent respectively.

However, the production of Kerosene Oil has decreased by 2.09 percent, Motor Spirits 1.16 percent, High Speed Diesel 5.29 percent, Diesel Oil NOS 38.66 percent, Furnace Oil 15.

52 percent and petroleum product NOS 24.49 during the period under review.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during the first months of financial year 2021-22 witnessed positive growth of 2.25 as compared to the output of the corresponding months of last year.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 138.01 points during July 2021 against 134.97 points during July 2020, showing growth of 2.25 percent.

The highest increase of 1.57 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Provincial Boards of Statistics (PBoS), followed by 0.89 percent increase in indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries. However, the indices monitored by Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC) witnessed negative growth of 0.22 percent.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil July Gas 2020 Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Australia, UK, US Interaction With NATO Remains Un ..

Australia, UK, US Interaction With NATO Remains Unshakable After AUKUS Formation ..

24 seconds ago
 Pilot Dies in Helicopter Crash in New Zealand - Re ..

Pilot Dies in Helicopter Crash in New Zealand - Reports

25 seconds ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mexican President on Independence Day

17 minutes ago
 Nottingham Forest sack manager Chris Hughton

Nottingham Forest sack manager Chris Hughton

2 minutes ago
 Several arrests over German synagogue attack threa ..

Several arrests over German synagogue attack threat: source close to case

2 minutes ago
 US cigarette giant seals takeover of inhaler maker ..

US cigarette giant seals takeover of inhaler maker

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.