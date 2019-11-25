Local POL production dips by 14.48% in first quarter of FY19

The overall production of petroleum commodities witnessed a decrease of 14.48 per cent during first quarters of the current fiscal year as compared to corresponding period of 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The overall production of petroleum commodities witnessed a decrease of 14.48 per cent during first quarters of the current fiscal year as compared to corresponding period of 2018-19.

The Pakistan Oilfeilds Limited (POL) products that showed negative growth included Jet Fuel Oil, the production of which decreased by 2.78 percent during the period under review, according to the data placed on official website of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Similarly, the production of Kerosene Oil, Motor Spirit Oil, High Speed Diesel, Furnace Oil, Lubricating Oil, Jute Batching Oil, Liquefied Petroleum Gas has declined by 34.

74 percent, 15.31 percent, 15.30 percent, 18.24 percent, 28.43 percent, 28.39 percent and 16.71 percent respectively.

However, the production of Diesel Oil has increased by 23.29 per cent and Solvant Naptha 15.42 percent during the period under review.

On year-on-year basis, the petroleum production has decreased by 7.82 per cent in September 2019 as compared to the output of September 2018.