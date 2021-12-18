UrduPoint.com

Local POL Production Increase 7.33% In 4 Months

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 01:58 PM

Local POL production increase 7.33% in 4 months

Overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 7.33 percent during the first four months of current financial year 2021-22 as compared to corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 7.33 percent during the first four months of current financial year 2021-22 as compared to corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21.

The Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) products that showed positive growth include Jet Fuel Oil the production increased by 28.35 percent during the period under review, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-October (2021-22), the production of Kerosene Oil, Motor Spirits, High Speed Diesel, Diesel Oil NOS, Lubricating Oil, Jute Batching Oil, Solvent Naptha, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and other petroleum products witnessing increase of 5.57 percent, 8.58 percent, 4.98 percent, 25.55 percent, 57.97 percent, 2.12 percent, 20.69 percent, 11.62 percent and 20.89percent respectively.

However, the production of Furnace Oil has decreased by 0.62 percent during the period under review.

On year-on-year basis, the production of POL products has also witnessed an increase of 14.75 percent during October 2021 as compared to the output of October 2020.

During the months under review, the production of Jet Fuel Oil increased by 55.

28 percent, Kerosene Oil 16.85 percent, Motor Spirits 16.01 percent, high Speed Diesel by 11.21 percent, Diesel Oil NOS by 41.77 percent, Furnace Oil by 11.09 percent, Jute Batching Oil by 54.41, Solvent Naptha by 28.75 percent, LPG 9.44 percent and Petroleum Products NOS by 29.21 percent.

However, the production of Lubricating Oil has decreased by 7.68 percent, the data added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during the first four months of financial year 2021-22 witnessed positive growth of 3.56 percent as compared to the output of the corresponding months of last year.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 140.50 points during July-October 2021-22 against 135.66 points during July-October 2020-21, showing growth of 3.56 percent.

The highest increase of 2.26 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 0.88 percent increase in indices monitored by the Provincial Boards of Statistics (PBOS) and 0.43 percent indices monitored by Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Oil October Gas 2020 Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 27,434 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 27,434 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Cente ..

1 minute ago
 Infant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-1 ..

Infant Aged 7 Months Accidentally Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in South Korea ..

1 minute ago
 Burglars manage to escape with million of rupees f ..

Burglars manage to escape with million of rupees from spare-parts shop

36 minutes ago
 Japanese Police Suspect Male Patient of Setting Fi ..

Japanese Police Suspect Male Patient of Setting Fire to Osaka Mental Clinic - Re ..

37 minutes ago
 ANP's city mayor killed in DI Khan, CM expresses g ..

ANP's city mayor killed in DI Khan, CM expresses grief

37 minutes ago
 'No food at home': Centrafrican mothers desperate ..

'No food at home': Centrafrican mothers desperate in restive NW

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.