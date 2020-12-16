UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Local POL Production Increase By 1.57% During July-October

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 02:10 PM

Local POL production increase by 1.57% during July-October

Overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 1.57 percent during the first four months of current financial year 2020-21 as compared to corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 1.57 percent during the first four months of current financial year 2020-21 as compared to corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20.

POL products that showed positive growth include Kerosene Oil the production of which increased by 21.38 percent during the period under review, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Similarly, the production of Motor Spirits, High Speed Diesel, Jute Batching Oil and Liquefied Petroleum Gas witnessing increase of 15.81 percent, 8.15 percent, 11.11 percent and 8.19 percent respectively.

However, the production of Jet Fuel Oil has decreased by 41.69 percent, Diesel oil 62.17 percent, Furnace oil 1.04 percent, Lubricating oil 27.20, Solvant Naptha 27.46 percent and petroleum product NOS 14.87 during the period under review.

On year-on-year basis, the petroleum production has witnessed decrease of 1.67 percent during October 2020 as compared to the output of October 2019.

During the month under review, the production of motor spirits increased by 9.41 percent, high speed diesels by 2.

47 percent and LPG by 8.88 percent.

On the other hand, the production of jute fuel oil dipped by 38.83 percent, kerosene oil by 10.37 percent, diesel oil by 61.36 percent, furnace oil by 1.87 percent, lubricating oil by 2.38 percent, jute batching oil 34.62 percent and solvent naptha 26.15 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during the first four months of financial year 2020-21 witnessed positive growth of 5.46 as compared to the output of the corresponding period of last year.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 136.08 points during July-October (2020-21) against 129.04 points during July-October (2019-20), showing growth of 5.46 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The highest increase of 3.74 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.63 percent in the products monitored by the Provincial board of Statistics (BOS) and an increase of 0.10 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Oil October Gas 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Japan Yet to Consider Russian Vaccine Against COVI ..

3 minutes ago

Around 769,589 tons LPG being consumed annually in ..

6 minutes ago

APS Peshawar martyrs set unprecedented example of ..

6 minutes ago

Air quality unhealthy as ambient pollution soars i ..

6 minutes ago

Construction of new airports to help boost exports ..

6 minutes ago

Robbers break in ATM, take away Rs 1.8 million

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.