Local POL production increases 16.22% in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 16.22 percent during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to corresponding period of last year.

The Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) products that showed growth including kerosene oil production, which increased by 11.07 percent during the period under review, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Similarly, the production of Motor Spirits, High Speed Diesel, Furnace Oil, Lubricating Oil, Jute Batching Oil, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petroleum products witnessing increase of 27.33 percent, 21.55 percent, 12.60 percent, 7.96 percent, 12.73 percent, 14.44 percent and 12.71 percent respectively.

However, the production of Jet Fuel Oil has decreased by 19.81 percent, Diesel oil 36.76 and Solvent Naptha 5.79 percent during the period under review.

On year-on-year basis, the production of POL products has witnessed an increase of 4.15 percent during May 2021 as compared to the output of May 2020.

During the month under review, the production of jet fuel oil increased by 53.

87 percent, kerosene oil 96.76 percent, diesel oil nos 70.68 percent, furnace oil by 5.59 percent, lubricating oil by 22.91 percent, jute batching oil by 23.68 percent, solvent naptha by 276.79 percent, LPG 26.60 percent and petroleum products nos by 42.58 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) production grew up by 36.84 percent on year-on-year basis during the month of May 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 139.55 points during May 2021 against 101.98 points during May 2020, showing growth of 36.84 percent, according to PBS data.

During the first eleven months of the current fiscal year, the overall LSM production increased by 14.57 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

The industrial production during July-May (2020-21) was recorded at 149.07 points against the output of 130.11 points during July-May (2019-20).

