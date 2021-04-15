UrduPoint.com
Local POL Production Increases 7.94% In 8 Months Of FY 2020-21

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:05 PM

The overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 7.94 percent during the eight months of financial year 2020-21 as compared to corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 7.94 percent during the eight months of financial year 2020-21 as compared to corresponding period of last year.

The Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) products that showed growth including kerosene oil production, which increased by 1.15 percent during the period under review, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Similarly, the production of Motor Spirits, High Speed Diesel, Furnace Oil and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) witnessing increase of 21.07 percent, 13.93 percent, 5.47 percent and 8.63 percent respectively.

However, the production of Jet Fuel Oil has decreased by 33.50 percent, Diesel oil 43.99, Lubricating oil 0.79 percent, Jute Batching oil 7.31, Solvent Naptha 14.72 and petroleum product NOS 3.67 percent during the period under review.

On year-on-year basis, the production of POL products has witnessed an increase of 42.66 percent during February 2021 as compared to the output of February 2020.

During the month under review, the production of jet fuel oil increased by 13.90 percent, kerosene oil by 27.91 percent, motor spirits 55.

40 percent, high speed diesel by 81 percent, diesel oil by 175.95 percent, furnace oil by 9.97 percent, LPG 31.36 percent and petroleum products nos by 101.63 percent.

On the other hand, the production of lubricating oil dipped by 6.52 percent, jute batching oil by 10.71 percent and solvent Naptha by 22.59 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during the eight months of financial year 2020-21 witnessed growth of 7.45 percent as compared to the output of the corresponding period of last year.

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 149.88 points during July-February (2020-21) against 139.49 points during July-February (2019-20), showing growth of 7.45 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The highest increase of 5.88 percent was witnessed in the indexes monitored by the Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.15 percent increase in the products monitored by the Provincial board of Statistics (BOS) and an increase of 0.42 percent was witnessed in the indexes monitored by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

