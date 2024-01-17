Open Menu

Local POL Production Increases By 6.49% During July-November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 6.49 percent during the first five months of the current financial year 2023-24 as compared to the corresponding period of fiscal year 2022-23.

POL products that showed positive growth include Kerosene Oil the production of which increased by 6.40 percent during the months under review, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

Similarly, the production of Motor Spirits, High-Speed Diesel, Diesel Oil NOS, Furnace oil, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) witnessed an increase of 5.18 percent, 12.52 percent, 40.08 percent, 14.73 percent, and 4.43 percent respectively.

However, the production of Jet Fuel Oil has decreased by 12.45 percent, Lubricating Oil 35.

65 percent, Jute Batching Oil 20.49 percent, Solvant Naptha 3.62 percent, and petroleum product NOS 11.78 during the months under review.

On a year-on-year basis, petroleum production has witnessed an increase of 2.77 percent during November 2023 as compared to the output of November 2022.

During the month under review, the production of kerosene oil increased by 44 percent, motor spirits by 7.63 percent, high-speed diesel by 5.19 percent, diesel oil nos by 98.55 percent, furnace oil by 8.77 percent, jute batching oil by 1121.43 percent and LPG by 4.35 percent.

On the other hand, the production of jet fuel oil dipped by 10.21 percent, lubricating oil by 37.17 percent, solvent naptha 28.72, and petroleum products nos by 1.55 percent.

