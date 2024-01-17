Local POL Production Increases By 6.49% During July-November
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 6.49 percent during the first five months of the current financial year 2023-24 as compared to the corresponding period of fiscal year 2022-23.
POL products that showed positive growth include Kerosene Oil the production of which increased by 6.40 percent during the months under review, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
Similarly, the production of Motor Spirits, High-Speed Diesel, Diesel Oil NOS, Furnace oil, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) witnessed an increase of 5.18 percent, 12.52 percent, 40.08 percent, 14.73 percent, and 4.43 percent respectively.
However, the production of Jet Fuel Oil has decreased by 12.45 percent, Lubricating Oil 35.
65 percent, Jute Batching Oil 20.49 percent, Solvant Naptha 3.62 percent, and petroleum product NOS 11.78 during the months under review.
On a year-on-year basis, petroleum production has witnessed an increase of 2.77 percent during November 2023 as compared to the output of November 2022.
During the month under review, the production of kerosene oil increased by 44 percent, motor spirits by 7.63 percent, high-speed diesel by 5.19 percent, diesel oil nos by 98.55 percent, furnace oil by 8.77 percent, jute batching oil by 1121.43 percent and LPG by 4.35 percent.
On the other hand, the production of jet fuel oil dipped by 10.21 percent, lubricating oil by 37.17 percent, solvent naptha 28.72, and petroleum products nos by 1.55 percent.
Recent Stories
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
More Stories From Business
-
Over population poses great challenge to economy: Meher3 minutes ago
-
China's industrial output picks up pace in 202333 minutes ago
-
China's Guangdong sees foreign trade growth in 20231 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 20244 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher5 hours ago
-
Stock slide on rate cut expectations, Middle East uncertainty14 hours ago
-
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market16 hours ago
-
10 developmental schemes worth Rs 11.941b approved17 hours ago
-
SM Tanveer chairs 3rd consultative session on Punjab Agriculture Strategic Plan 2024-3418 hours ago