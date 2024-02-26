Local strawberry arrives in market with lower price

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Strawberry crops produced in district Charsadda have arrived in the market with a lower price for consumers.

As compared to last year 240 acres, this season, the crop was cultivated on 250 acres. Last year, the produced yield was 705 tons.

The crop is cultivated in the month of November and begins harvesting in February, which continues till April.

Antioxidants in strawberries, including vitamin C, support immune system and lower your chances of getting sick when you're around germs. It also helps curb inflammation, manage your blood sugar, and guard against health conditions like high cholesterol, cancer, heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

Though the fruit is being sold at the rate of Rs.300 to Rs.350 per kilogram, but growers are complaining of low price as compared to their cost of production.

Asad, a local farmer said that he is cultivating the crop for 8 years, but he never profited in proportion to the cost. Growers complain that though the crop costs highly due to the prior presence of already harvested strawberries in Punjab, they are getting less-price than the farmers of the latter.

The crop of Punjab usually comes earlier in the market, it was been sold at the rate of Rs.1400/- per kilogram, while the same fruit produced in KP is sold for Rs.300/- to Rs.350 per kilogram.

In his comments on the production of strawberries, an official of the Agriculture Department said that the growers are hesitant in approaching the field officers to get advice regarding improvement in the production. Neither the growers are seeking advice regarding the method of growing, nor about needs of fertilizer, which results in less production.

However, the official said that they always remained in constant contact with the growers in order to provide them firsthand knowledge about its cultivation and diseases and help resolve their problems relating to production and delays in it.

According to experts, the cultivation on one acre produces about 400 kilograms of strawberry and besides markets across the country is also exported to neighbouring Afghanistan.