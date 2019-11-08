Local tractors assembling reduces 37.37%

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:10 PM

Domestic tractors assembling during first two-month of current financial year decreased by 37.37% as compared the assembling of the corresponding of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Domestic tractors assembling during first two-month of current financial year decreased by 37.37% as compared the assembling of the corresponding of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2019, domestic tractor production was recorded at 5,537 as compared the production of 8,898 tractor of same period of last year, according the data of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On month on month basis, local tractors production also reduced by 36.37% as it came down from 4,341 in August, 2018 to 2,762 during the same period of current financial year, it added.

Meanwhile,trucks assembling went down by 59.

22%, buses by 41.6% in first two months of current financial year as compared the production of the same period of last year.

In last two months, 566 trucks manufactured as against the assembling of 1,388 trucks of same period last year, where as 122 buses locally assembled as compared the assembling of 207 buses of same period last year, the data reveled.

It may be recalled here that the overall output of LSMI decreased by 6.04% during the period from July-August, 2019-20 as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, the production fertilizers and electronics increased, while it has decreased in food, beverages, tobacco, coke and petroleumproducts.

