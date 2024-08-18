Local Tractors Assembling Registered 45.74% Growth In FY 2023-24
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Tractors assembling in the country during the financial year ended on June 30, 2024 witnessed growth of 45.74 percent as compared to the production of the corresponding period of the last year.
During the period from July-June 2023-24, about 46,272 tractors were locally produced as compared to the production of 31,752 tractors of the same period of the last financial year, according to the provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM) for June 2024, released by the Pakistan bureau of Statistics.
The overall Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) sector has shown a growth of 0.
92 percent during the period from July-June 2023-24 when compared with the same period of last.
The LSMI output decreased by 0.03% for June, 2024 when compared with June, 2023 and 4.70% when compared with May 2024, it added.
The production in July-June 2023-24 as compared to July-June 2022-23 has increased in food, wearing apparel, coke & petroleum products, chemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceutical's, machinery and equipment and furniture.
While it decreased in tobacco, textile, paper & board, non metallic mineral products, iron & steel products, electrical equipment, automobiles and other transport equipments.
