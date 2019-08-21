UrduPoint.com
Local Tractors Production Decreases 30.59%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:52 PM

Local tractors production decreases 30.59%

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The tractor production in the country during 12 months of last financial year shrank by 30.59% as compared the production of the corresponding period of last year.

During the 12 month of financial year closed on June 30, 2019, local tractors assembling came down form 71,896 to 49,902 tractors, witnessing decline of 30.59% as compared the same period of last year, according he provisional quantum induces of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The LSMI for June, 2019 with base year 2005-06 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies.

It may be recalled that the overall output of LSMI decreased by 3.64% for July-June, 2018-19 compared to July-June, 2017-18.

On month on month basis, the tractor production contracts 21.34% in June, 2019 as compared the same month of last year as 3,558 tractors produced in June, 2019 as against 4,532 tractors of June, 2018.

Meanwhile, during the period under review, domestic truck assembling decreased by 34.

31% as about 6,035 trucks assembled in financial year 2018-19 as compared the assembling of 9,187 trucks of same period of last year. On month on month basis, 262 trucks produced in June, 2019 as against 643 trucks of same month of last year.

However, during the period from July-June, 2018-19, buses production grew by 16.45% and about 913buses were assembled as against the assembling of 784 buses of same period of last year.

During last financial year, local jeeps and cars production also recorded negative growth of 15.84% as 216,780 jeeps and cars were domestically assembled as against the assembling of 213,138 jeeps and cars of same period of last year.

The production of light commercial vehicles (LCV0 and motor cycles decreased by 15.84% and 12.93% respectively. During the period under review, 216,780 LCVs were assembled as against 231,138 LCVs.

Meanwhile, 2,459,849 motor cycles were produced as against 2,825,071 motor cycles of same period of last year.

