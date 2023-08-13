Open Menu

Lock-up Shares Worth 146.3 Bln Yuan To Become Tradable In China

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Lock-up shares worth 146.3 bln yuan to become tradable in China

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Lock-up shares worth around 146.3 billion Yuan (about 20.44 billion U.S. Dollars) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week.

From August 14 to August 18, about 8.05 billion shares will become tradable on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

Under China's stock market rules, major shareholders must wait one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated with their closing prices on August 11, the previous trading day.

Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 2.01 percent to 3,189.25 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 2.18 percent lower at 10,808.87 points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shanghai August Stocks Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

5 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

12 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

13 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

16 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

16 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

16 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

17 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

17 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

17 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

17 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business