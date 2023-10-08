Lock-up shares worth 86 bln yuan to become tradable in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Lock-up shares worth around 86 billion Yuan (about 12 billion U.S. Dollars) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week.

From Oct. 9 to 13, shares of 93 listed companies will start trading on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

CoCreation Grass Corporation, an artificial grass manufacturer, will see shares worth 7.76 billion yuan unlocked, the largest of all the batches to become tradable next week.

The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated based on their closing prices on Sept. 28, the previous trading day.

Under China's stock market rules, major shareholders must wait one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.