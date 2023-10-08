Open Menu

Lock-up Shares Worth 86 Bln Yuan To Become Tradable In China

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Lock-up shares worth 86 bln yuan to become tradable in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Lock-up shares worth around 86 billion Yuan (about 12 billion U.S. Dollars) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week.

From Oct. 9 to 13, shares of 93 listed companies will start trading on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

CoCreation Grass Corporation, an artificial grass manufacturer, will see shares worth 7.76 billion yuan unlocked, the largest of all the batches to become tradable next week.

The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated based on their closing prices on Sept. 28, the previous trading day.

Under China's stock market rules, major shareholders must wait one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Shanghai Market All Billion

Recent Stories

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

10 hours ago
 Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

13 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

13 hours ago
ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

13 hours ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

13 hours ago
 Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

12 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of ..

Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of explosives recovered: ISPR

12 hours ago
 SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with domin ..

SA launches ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with dominant win Over Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
 Markram stars as record-setting South Africa defea ..

Markram stars as record-setting South Africa defeat Sri Lanka

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business