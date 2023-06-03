Locked-up shares worth 108.9 bln yuan to become tradable in China

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Locked-up shares worth 108.9 billion Yuan (about 15.35 billion U.S. Dollars) will become eligible for trading on China's bourses next week.

From June 5 to 9, about 11.37 billion shares of 76 enterprises will become tradable, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

Under China's stock market rules, major shareholders must wait one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated using their closing prices on Friday.