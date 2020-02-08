UrduPoint.com
Locust Attack: LCCI Urges Urgent Steps To Save Agriculture Sector

Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 07:20 PM

Locust attack: LCCI urges urgent steps to save agriculture sector

LAHORE, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday urged the government to fully support farmers for elimination of locust, as the worst attacks had devastated the agriculture sector in various parts of the country.

Talking to the media here, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that according to reports, locust swamps had destroyed around 40 per cent of wheat, cotton, vegetables and other crops in different parts of Sindh and now the locust had entered Punjab that should be a matter of great concern for all.

He said that crops, particularly cotton, had already been badly affected by rains and now locusts attack was aggravating the situation. He said, "Farmers are much worried about it and compelled to see their crops being destroyed in front of their eyes.

They are trying to run millions of locusts away through self-help and with indigenous methods in the absence of departments' support.

"Despite all efforts, farmers are unable to save their crops as millions of locust are landing in the fields and destroying everything in minutes."Irfan Sheikh said that catastrophe hit some of the poorest rural parts of the country where poverty was already at its peak and farmers were heavily in debt.

The LCCI president demanded the government give compensation to affected farmers so that they could pay back their loans. He called for devising a special plan to destroy locusts in all parts of the country.

