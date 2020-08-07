UrduPoint.com
Locust Presence Recorded In Taluka Nagarparkar: NLCC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:12 PM

Locust presence recorded in Taluka Nagarparkar: NLCC

National Locusts Control Centre (NLCC) here on Friday said presence of locust swarmlet was registered in Taluka Nagarparkar of the District Tharparkar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :National Locusts Control Centre (NLCC) here on Friday said presence of locust swarmlet was registered in Taluka Nagarparkar of the District Tharparkar.

A swarm of locust of at least two square kilometers entered into general area Choorio and Bharano in the morning from indian side which was traced by the department of Plant Protection, said a news release issued by NLCC.

However, it went back to Indian Rajasthan due to wind direction, it added.

It may be recalled that joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in different districts.

To combat the locust attacks, Department of Plant Protection (DPP) was using four beaver aircatfts at Sukkur,Tharparkar,Lahore,Islamkot and Karachi for aerial spray.

