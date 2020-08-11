UrduPoint.com
Locust Presence Reported From Tharparkar, Nagarparkar

Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Presences of desert locusts on Tuesday was reported from Tharpark and Nagarparkar areas adjacent to Indian border, whereas nothing such was recorded in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

According the latest details of desert locust issued by National Locust Control Centre (NLCC), the presence of locusts was reported only in Tharpark and Nagarparkar Sindh.

No locust was present in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, NLCC said in a press statement.

During last 24 hours, about 194,500 hectares area has been surveyed, whereas control operation has been carried out on 1,320 hectares area of district Tharparkar.

Meanwhile, aerial control operation with the help of Beaver Aircraft has been carried out over 400 hectares in the area Diplo of district Tharparkar.

During last 06 months the joint teams formed to combat desert locust carried out anti locust operation on 1,106,463 hectares of land across effected areas of the country.

