UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Locust Presence Witnessed In Balochistan, Sindh Districts

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Locust presence witnessed in Balochistan, Sindh districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The National locust Control Centre (NLCC) in a report has said that locust presence was witnessed in one each district of Balochistan and Sindh Provinces.

The anti locust survey report said that control operations were in progress and about 215,310 hectares area have been surveyed in last 24 hours.

It stated that control operation was carried out at 140 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and at 1,304 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sind.

The NLCC had carried out control operation on 1,114,517 hectares area in order to eradicate the pest during the last six months, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Progress Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Al Jalila Cultur ..

29 minutes ago

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

59 minutes ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

1 hour ago

UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next ..

1 hour ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

2 hours ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.