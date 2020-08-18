Locust presence witnessed in Balochistan, Sindh districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The National locust Control Centre (NLCC) in a report has said that locust presence was witnessed in one each district of Balochistan and Sindh Provinces.

The anti locust survey report said that control operations were in progress and about 215,310 hectares area have been surveyed in last 24 hours.

It stated that control operation was carried out at 140 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan and at 1,304 hectares of district Tharparkar of Sind.

The NLCC had carried out control operation on 1,114,517 hectares area in order to eradicate the pest during the last six months, it added.