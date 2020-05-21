Locusts reach Southern Punjab, damage crops

(@fidahassanain)

The farmers have demanded government authorities to take step to control spread of Locusts in Punjab and other parts of the country.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2020) Locusts attack on several districts of South Punjab damaged crops and resulted huge loss to the farmer in the region, the reports said here on Thursday.

Locusts initially were spotted in Thar area of Sindh but now they reached Southern Punjab.

“Locusts have attacked our crops and there is no response from the government to stop it from spreading,” said Muzaffar Ali, a local farmer in Multan.

“It has reached now Multan,” he further said.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has taken charge of fight against locusts but still attacks were increasing which was worrisome for all farmers and agricultural associations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, being a farmer, also expressed serious concerns about the attacks and asked team, formed by PM Imran Khan under chair of Fakhar Imam, to play its role to control spreading of locusts.

The farmers asked the Punjab government as well as Federal government to take notice and come to rescue the crops from spreading locusts.