UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Locusts Reach Southern Punjab, Damage Crops

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 03:34 PM

Locusts reach Southern Punjab, damage crops

The farmers have demanded government authorities to take step to control spread of Locusts in Punjab and other parts of the country.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2020) Locusts attack on several districts of South Punjab damaged crops and resulted huge loss to the farmer in the region, the reports said here on Thursday.

Locusts initially were spotted in Thar area of Sindh but now they reached Southern Punjab.

“Locusts have attacked our crops and there is no response from the government to stop it from spreading,” said Muzaffar Ali, a local farmer in Multan.

“It has reached now Multan,” he further said.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has taken charge of fight against locusts but still attacks were increasing which was worrisome for all farmers and agricultural associations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, being a farmer, also expressed serious concerns about the attacks and asked team, formed by PM Imran Khan under chair of Fakhar Imam, to play its role to control spreading of locusts.

The farmers asked the Punjab government as well as Federal government to take notice and come to rescue the crops from spreading locusts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Multan Attack Imran Khan Shah Mehmood Qureshi Government Of Punjab Punjab Thar All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistani Prime Minister Accuses India of Plotting ..

27 minutes ago

Secretary regulation briefed on wheat procurement, ..

27 minutes ago

DC urges ulema for implementing on 20 unanimous po ..

27 minutes ago

UNICEF Reached Out to 150Mln People in Mideast, N. ..

27 minutes ago

National Bank of Pakistan donates Rs. 80 mln to su ..

30 minutes ago

Kiev Expects to Get $3.5Bln From IMF, Up to $1Bln ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.