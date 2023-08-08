Open Menu

Logs Current Account Surplus On Faster Import Fall

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 07:41 PM

logs current account surplus on faster import fall

South Korea logged current account surplus for the second straight month on faster fall in import than export, central bank data showed Tuesday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):South Korea logged current account surplus for the second straight month on faster fall in import than export, central bank data showed Tuesday.

Current account balance, the broadest measure of cross-border trade, recorded a surplus of 5.87 billion U.S. dollars in June after posting a surplus of 1.93 billion dollars in the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Trade surplus for goods came to 3.98 billion dollars in June, up from a surplus of 1.82 billion dollars in May.

Export declined 9.3 percent from a year earlier to 54.14 billion dollars in June, while import dwindled 10.2 percent to 50.15 billion dollars.

Services account deficit increased to 2.61 billion dollars in June from 910 million dollars in the previous month due to a growing number of local residents going on overseas trip.

Primary income account, which includes monthly salary and investment income, registered a surplus of 4.85 billion dollars in June on higher overseas dividend income.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Bank South Korea May June Bank Of Khyber From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Al-Khidmat launches plantation campaign to combat ..

Al-Khidmat launches plantation campaign to combat climate change

15 seconds ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts six multinati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six multinational companies and 50 SMEs to ..

16 minutes ago
 Polish ambassador calls on governor Punjab

Polish ambassador calls on governor Punjab

37 seconds ago
 UN Welcomes Syria's Decision to Extend Border Cros ..

UN Welcomes Syria's Decision to Extend Border Crossings Use Until November 13- S ..

38 seconds ago
 Belarusian Forces Holding Drills Near Polish, Lith ..

Belarusian Forces Holding Drills Near Polish, Lithuanian Borders in Combat-Like ..

40 seconds ago
 UAE Government approves federal decrees on regulat ..

UAE Government approves federal decrees on regulations of healthcare professions

31 minutes ago
LHC orders for arranging meeting of Parvez Elahi w ..

LHC orders for arranging meeting of Parvez Elahi with wife on Aug 10

41 seconds ago
 Senate body okays 19 Bills for establishment of ne ..

Senate body okays 19 Bills for establishment of new higher education institution ..

47 seconds ago
 SECP, FIA to collaborate for a secure digital fina ..

SECP, FIA to collaborate for a secure digital financial system

21 minutes ago
 Baloch highlights science ministry's performance, ..

Baloch highlights science ministry's performance, says remarkable growth achieve ..

26 minutes ago
 Seminar held to inform people about benefits of br ..

Seminar held to inform people about benefits of breast feeding

26 minutes ago
 Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss cooperation in health s ..

Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss cooperation in health sector

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business