London and Paris stocks open mixed on Christmas Eve

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The London and Paris stock markets diverged on Tuesday in quiet Christmas Eve trade, while Frankfurt remained shut for the festive break.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms fell 0.2 percent to 7,612.28 points, compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone however, the Paris CAC 40 rose almost 0.1 percent to stand at 6,032.14 points.

Both London and Paris are only open for half-day session and will close at 1230 GMT and 1300 GMT respectively.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 had finished Monday down 0.1 percent at 13,300.98 points, compared with last Friday's closing level.

All three main European stock markets will then re-open on Friday.