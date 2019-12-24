UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London And Paris Stocks Open Mixed On Christmas Eve

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:54 PM

London and Paris stocks open mixed on Christmas Eve

The London and Paris stock markets diverged on Tuesday in quiet Christmas Eve trade, while Frankfurt remained shut for the festive break

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The London and Paris stock markets diverged on Tuesday in quiet Christmas Eve trade, while Frankfurt remained shut for the festive break.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms fell 0.2 percent to 7,612.28 points, compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone however, the Paris CAC 40 rose almost 0.1 percent to stand at 6,032.14 points.

Both London and Paris are only open for half-day session and will close at 1230 GMT and 1300 GMT respectively.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 had finished Monday down 0.1 percent at 13,300.98 points, compared with last Friday's closing level.

All three main European stock markets will then re-open on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Christmas London Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Russian Upper House Speaker Calls US Sanctions On ..

1 minute ago

S.Korean services industry's revenue growth slows ..

1 minute ago

Dense fog claims four lives, three wounded in Khai ..

12 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal handed over to NAB for 13-day physical ..

17 minutes ago

US Contracts Turkish Firms for Long-Term Projects ..

12 minutes ago

2.240 Kgs Hashish seized, 23 arrested in Sargodha ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.