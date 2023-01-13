London Court Rules UK Funding of Gas Project in Mozambique Legal

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The UK Court of Appeal said on Friday that it upheld the legality of UK's $1.15 billion funding of a gas project in Mozambique and dismissed an appeal by the international climate protection organization Friends of the Earth.

In 2021, the organization asked the court to recognize the actions of the UK government to invest $1.15 billion in a liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique as unlawful and contrary to the Paris climate agreement. The project involves the development of gas fields 50 kilometers (31 miles) off the coast of northern Mozambique.

"The Court of Appeal, whilst recognising that the 197 state parties to the Paris Agreement 2015 had said that climate change represented an urgent and potentially irreversible threat to human societies and the planet, decided to dismiss Friends of the Earth's appeal," the court said in a statement.

Later in the day, the organization responded to the court's decision by saying it will try to challenge it.

"Friends of the Earth, which described the ruling as very disappointing, says its lawyers are now studying the judgment before deciding on next steps, including the possibility of an appeal," the organization said in a statement.

The Paris Agreement was adopted in December 2015 following the 21st Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris. With 193 signatories to date, it marks the first global effort in history to coordinate the fight against climate change. Under the agreement, signatories agreed to contribute to keeping average global temperature change below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level by the end of the century.