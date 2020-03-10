London Exchange Closes With Russian Companies Losing 7-22%

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Russian companies listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) took a hit on Monday with Lukoil and Rosneft shares plunging by over 20 percent, stock exchange data showed.

The cost of Rosneft's and Lukoil's global depository receipts (GDR) plummeted by 21.43 and 22.13 percent to $4.53 and $62.98 respectively, while Novatek's shares dropped by 19.96 percent to $111.5. Meanwhile, Gazprom and Gasprom Neft shares decreased by 17 and 16.88 percent to $4.55 and $22.9 respectively.

Nornikel's shares fell by 10.

81 percent to $28.89, while Severstal suffered a 7.91 percent loss in its shares' cost that reduced to $10.94. Another steel manufacturer, NLMK Group, saw its shares fall by 14.49 percent to $14.93.

As for the banking sector, VTB's and Sberbank's stocks plunged by 11.93 and 18.01 percent to $105 and $10.61 respectively. Meanwhile, shares of TCS Group Holding that includes Tinkoff Bank decreased by 17.18 percent to $14.08.

GDR of AFK Sistema dropped by 15.31 percent to $3.65 and that of Magnit reduced by 16.77 percent to $8.35.