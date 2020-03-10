UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Exchange Closes With Russian Companies Losing 7-22%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:03 AM

London Exchange Closes With Russian Companies Losing 7-22%

Russian companies listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) took a hit on Monday with Lukoil and Rosneft shares plunging by over 20 percent, stock exchange data showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Russian companies listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) took a hit on Monday with Lukoil and Rosneft shares plunging by over 20 percent, stock exchange data showed.

The cost of Rosneft's and Lukoil's global depository receipts (GDR) plummeted by 21.43 and 22.13 percent to $4.53 and $62.98 respectively, while Novatek's shares dropped by 19.96 percent to $111.5. Meanwhile, Gazprom and Gasprom Neft shares decreased by 17 and 16.88 percent to $4.55 and $22.9 respectively.

Nornikel's shares fell by 10.

81 percent to $28.89, while Severstal suffered a 7.91 percent loss in its shares' cost that reduced to $10.94. Another steel manufacturer, NLMK Group, saw its shares fall by 14.49 percent to $14.93.

As for the banking sector, VTB's and Sberbank's stocks plunged by 11.93 and 18.01 percent to $105 and $10.61 respectively. Meanwhile, shares of TCS Group Holding that includes Tinkoff Bank decreased by 17.18 percent to $14.08.

GDR of AFK Sistema dropped by 15.31 percent to $3.65 and that of Magnit reduced by 16.77 percent to $8.35.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Russia Bank London Stock Exchange Stocks (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

2 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

51 minutes ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

2 minutes ago

EU's Michel Hopes to Bridge Gap With Turkey on Syr ..

26 minutes ago

Dutch Prosecutors Say Studied Information Provided ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.