London, Frankfurt stocks slump 8%; Paris sinks 4%

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The British and German stock markets slumped over eight percent and French equities shed four percent in opening deals on Monday in a fierce selloff rooted in crashing oil prices.

In initial deals, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies tanked 8.

2 percent at 5,935.21 points, compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shed 8.1 percent to 10,607.80 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 4.2 percent to 4,921.91. In Milan, the FTSE MIB was down just 0.3 percent at 20,731.29 points.