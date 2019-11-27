UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'London List' Of Fugitive Russian Businesspersons Includes Over 50 Names - Ombudsman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

'London List' of Fugitive Russian Businesspersons Includes Over 50 Names - Ombudsman

The so-called London list of Russian businesspersons living abroad and seeking review of criminal cases launched against them in their home country keeps expanding and currently includes over 50 people, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov told Sputnik on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The so-called London list of Russian businesspersons living abroad and seeking review of criminal cases launched against them in their home country keeps expanding and currently includes over 50 people, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The list keeps expanding, I am receiving new applications. There are currently over 50 Names on the list," Titov said on the sidelines of the Russian-British business Forum.

Titov did not reveal the new persons on the list, due to the need to retain confidentiality.

The so-called London list unites former Russian entrepreneurs who live abroad but want to return to their home country, on condition that they are not subject to imprisonment as a pre-trial measure of restraint. Russian businesspersons fleeing justice in their country have for years been choosing London as their safe haven, as there is no agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal affairs between Moscow and London, and Russian court rulings cannot be implemented in the United Kingdom.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia London United Kingdom Criminals Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Economic Situation not as good as believed: Mian Z ..

15 minutes ago

Malaysian Minister Warns IS May Relocate Base to S ..

6 minutes ago

COL approves Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) c ..

6 minutes ago

NAB-KP holds speech competition among students on ..

8 minutes ago

Govt aims to enroll 2.6 mln out of school children ..

8 minutes ago

Azeri envoy, KP minister discuss tourism related m ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.