'London List' of Fugitive Russian Businesspersons Includes Over 50 Names - Ombudsman

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The so-called London list of Russian businesspersons living abroad and seeking review of criminal cases launched against them in their home country keeps expanding and currently includes over 50 people, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The list keeps expanding, I am receiving new applications. There are currently over 50 Names on the list," Titov said on the sidelines of the Russian-British business Forum.

Titov did not reveal the new persons on the list, due to the need to retain confidentiality.

The so-called London list unites former Russian entrepreneurs who live abroad but want to return to their home country, on condition that they are not subject to imprisonment as a pre-trial measure of restraint. Russian businesspersons fleeing justice in their country have for years been choosing London as their safe haven, as there is no agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal affairs between Moscow and London, and Russian court rulings cannot be implemented in the United Kingdom.