London Mayor Urges UK Gov't To Protect Property Renters During COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:01 AM

London Mayor Urges UK Gov't to Protect Property Renters During COVID-19 Pandemic

The UK government must protect individuals who rent private property in London and have been impacted by the economic disruption caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor of the capital Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The UK government must protect individuals who rent private property in London and have been impacted by the economic disruption caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor of the capital Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday.

"The Government must urgently put in place measures that will prevent private landlords from evicting tenants who go into arrears as a result of COVID-19," Khan stated.

Measures to support renters proposed by Khan include preventing landlords from evicting private tenants who have accrued debts as a result of the coronavirus disease pandemic and also to provide financial support to renters. Khan has also urged the UK government to make up any rent shortfalls caused by tenants being unable to pay.

"Failing to bring in more support for renters will not only result in widespread financial hardship, but risks increasing the public health crisis, as renters may feel forced to return to work too soon with increasing debt and arrears hanging over their heads," the mayor said.

According to the mayoral website, nearly a third of London's residents rent privately. Khan said that support was especially vital for self-employed individuals and those employed on contracts with no guaranteed hours.

The UK government has pledged to provide financial support to citizens amid the health crisis that has seen businesses close across the country. In March, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced plans to give employed and self-employed workers as much as 80 percent of their wages, up to 2,500 Pounds ($3,090), but the government has not introduced a system providing a universal basic income.

As of Wednesday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care has registered 133,495 cases of the coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak, a rise of 4,451 over the preceding 24 hours. The death toll in hospitals currently stands at 18,100, up 759 compared to the previous day.

