London Mulling Extension Of UK's Foreign Aid Budget Freeze For Extra 2 Years - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2022 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering freezing the United Kingdom's foreign aid budget for extra two years to balance the country's economy, The Telegraph reported on Friday, citing Treasury sources.

The Financial Times newspaper reported in July that the UK Exchequer was suspending "non-essential aid spending" for countries other than Ukraine over fears of exceeding the spending limit. Last year, the UK government cut the overseas aid budget from 0.

7% to 0.5% of GDP to facilitate the economy's post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

According to the report, the UK government is considering extending the freeze on foreign aid spending by another two years until 2026-2027 to save some 4 billion Pounds ($4.65 billion) a year.

In late October 2021, Sunak, then-Chancellor of the Exchequer, said that the UK government was aiming to reverse the cut in the overseas aid budget to its usual level of 0.7% of GDP by 2024.

