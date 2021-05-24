UrduPoint.com
London, Paris Stocks Climb, Frankfurt On Holiday

London and Paris stocks edged higher in subdued opening deals on Monday, with Frankfurt shut for a public holiday

London and Paris stocks edged higher in subdued opening deals on Monday, with Frankfurt shut for a public holiday.

In initial trade, London's FTSE 100 index rose almost 0.2 percent to 7,028.

30 points compared with the close on Friday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 added nearly 0.1 percent to stand at 6,391.55.

On the downside, Asian markets mostly fell Monday as inflation concerns play off against optimism over the global recovery, with investors anxious over spiking infections in parts of the region.

